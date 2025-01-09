Worst Chocolate In America Is Sold Throughout New York State
New Yorkers love their chocolate! But some of your favorites are actually considered the worst!
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported that chocolate candy bars sold in New York are under a serious recall.
Chocolate Candy Bars Sold in New York Recalled
The recall was issued because the chocolate bars might contain undeclared tree nuts and cashews.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.
New York State Residents Told To Avoid These Popular Chocolate Brands
Our friends at 24/7 Wall Street named the "8 Chocolate Brands to Avoid."
"These chocolate companies do anything to retain that control, undermine competitors, and exploit poor and vulnerable communities and environments to increase their bottom line," the website states in its "special report."
Below are the brands to avoid in New York, according to the "special report."
New York State Residents Told To Avoid These Popular Chocolate Brands
A 2024 study from George Washington University found chocolate products sold in the United States "contain heavy metals that exceed guidelines, including higher concentrations in organic products."
A similar study from Consumer Reports, also found many popular chocolate products contain high levels of heavy metals. CLICK HERE to see the brand names.
