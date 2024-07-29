‘World’s Most Famous’ Deli Opens Upstate New York Location

A world-famous eatery just opened up a location in Upstate New York. Officials say this is a "match made in foodie heaven."

Carnegie Deli, which has been called "the world’s most famous deli" was founded in 1937.

New York City's Famed Carnegie Deli Closed Over Investigation Into Tampering With Natural Gas Lin Getty Images loading...

Many say the deli makes the best pastrami sandwich in the world. The deli is known for its huge sandwiches, smoked and cured meats, potato knishes and creamy cheesecake.

The location near Carnegie Hall, at 854 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, closed on December 31, 2016.

Carnegie Deli Brings a Taste of NYC to Saratoga Race Course

A spokesperson just reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that the legendary deli is popping up in the historic grandstand at the Saratoga Race Course.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Carnegie Deli Menu Highlights At Saratoga Race Course

Menu highlights include:

Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef Sandwiches: Piled high with tender, flavorful meat.

Provided To Hudson Valley Post Provided To Hudson Valley Post loading...

Hot Dogs: A classic New York street food staple.

French Fries: Crispy and golden perfection.

Cheesecake: Creamy and decadent, available by the slice or in bite-sized chocolate-covered form.

Provided To Hudson Valley Post Provided To Hudson Valley Post loading...

Black and White Cookies: A chewy, cakey delight.

USA Today Says These Are The Best Sandwich Shops In New York

New York Icon Katz's Deli Sells Air Rights, Allowing Developer To Build On Top Of It Getty Images loading...

USA Today just released its list of the "10 best" sandwich shops "across the nation."

5 Of America's 'Best' Sandwich Shops Found In New York State USA Today experts and readers named the 10 best deli's in America. New York State dominates the list.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Katz's Delicatessen Makes Best Sandwich In New York

Keep Reading:

New York's 'Sandwich Hall of Fame' Welcomes 13 Classics!