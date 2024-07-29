‘World’s Most Famous’ Deli Opens Upstate New York Location

&#8216;World’s Most Famous&#8217; Deli Opens Upstate New York Location

Provided To Hudson Valley Post

A world-famous eatery just opened up a location in Upstate New York. Officials say this is a "match made in foodie heaven."

Carnegie Deli, which has been called "the world’s most famous deli" was founded in 1937.

Getty Images
Many say the deli makes the best pastrami sandwich in the world. The deli is known for its huge sandwiches, smoked and cured meats, potato knishes and creamy cheesecake.

The location near Carnegie Hall, at 854 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, closed on December 31, 2016.

Carnegie Deli Brings a Taste of NYC to Saratoga Race Course

A spokesperson just reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know that the legendary deli is popping up in the historic grandstand at the Saratoga Race Course.

Carnegie Deli Menu Highlights At Saratoga Race Course

Menu highlights include:

Hot Pastrami & Corned Beef Sandwiches: Piled high with tender, flavorful meat.

Provided To Hudson Valley Post
Hot Dogs: A classic New York street food staple.
French Fries: Crispy and golden perfection.
Cheesecake: Creamy and decadent, available by the slice or in bite-sized chocolate-covered form.

Provided To Hudson Valley Post
Black and White Cookies: A chewy, cakey delight.

Getty Images
