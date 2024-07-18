‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature Spreading Another Deadly Virus In New York

The CDC issued a warning about a virus spreading at historic levels.

The CDC issued a "health alert" to notify the public and public health authorities of an increased risk of dengue virus (DENV) infections.

Dengue Virus Infections Reach Historic Numbers

The CDC confirmed more cases have already been reported in 2024 than any year on record. There have been nearly 10 million confirmed cases in 2024, compared to 4.6 million cases last year, according to the CDC.

The virus is carried by mosquitoes that do well in warm climates.

In the U.S. the most cases have been detected in Puerto Rico, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Arizona and Wasington DC.

World's Deadliest Creature Ready to Invade New York State

Did you know that mosquitos are the "world's deadliest animal," according to the CDC.

What Is Dengue Virus?

Dengue virus spreads through mosquito bites, according to the CDC.

Symptoms typically include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, rash, muscle and joint pain, and minor bleeding.

The disease can take up to 2 weeks to develop with illness generally lasting less than a week, however, Dengue "can become severe within a few hours," the CDC warns.

"Severe dengue is a medical emergency, usually requiring hospitalization," the CDC states. "In severe cases, health effects can include hemorrhage (uncontrolled bleeding), shock (seriously low blood pressure), organ failure, and death."

How To Reduce Your Risk

You can reduce your risk of mosquito bites by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors, and sleeping in an air-conditioned room or room with window screens, the CDC suggests.

New York State 1 Of America's Mosquito Prone States

New York State ranked in the top 4 on the list from Insuranks which ranked the 10 hotspots in America for mosquitoes.

