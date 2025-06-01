World’s Deadliest Creature Loves To Feast On New Yorker’s Blood

World&#8217;s Deadliest Creature Loves To Feast On New Yorker&#8217;s Blood

The world's most deadliest creature is waking up and on the hunt for New Yorkers.

According to the CDC, New Yorkers should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bit by a mosquito than a shark. That's partly because mosquitoes are the "world's deadliest animal."

World's Deadliest Creature Loves New York

Experts believe "a longer and more intense" mosquito season is on tap for this summer. That's mostly due to rising temperatures and increased rain.

The warmer weather mixed with increased precipitation creates ideal breeding conditions for these pesky creatures.

Turns out, one part of New York should expect to deal with more mosquitoes than most of the nation.

Orkin Says New York City Is A Mosquito Hotspot

This week, Orkin released its Top 50 Mosquito Cities List for 2025.

New York City is the third-worst major city in terms of mosquitoes, according to Orkin.

Los Angeles claims the No. 1 spot for the fourth year in a row. Chicago, Atlanta and Detroit round out this year’s top five.

The list is created by the number of new residential mosquito treatments performed by Orkin from April 2024 through March 2025

Why Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature

Did you know that there are colors you can wear that might prevent getting bit by a mosquito? See what colors you should wear and avoid.

Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos

Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos. 

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.

11 Mosquito-Borne Illnesses in the U.S.

The mosquito is the most deadly creature in the world, not because of its great size but because of its ability to transmit illnesses through its bite. Below are 11 illnesses carried by mosquitoes.

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away

Plant Some Of These In Your New York Garden to Keep Mosquitoes Away

New York State is home to about 70 species of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes occasionally they can transmit disease. According to New York State Of Health, some mosquito species have the potential to transmit disease-causing viruses, should those viruses be present in New York.

How do you keep these dangerous creepy crawlies away from you and your yard? Well, you could spend a small fortune on citronella candles all summer long. Or you can plant some of these 11 plant varieties around your garden or yard:

