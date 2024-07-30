World-Famous New York Eatery Named ‘Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse’

A Hudson Valley restaurant, with locations worldwide, was named the best under-the-radar steakhouse.

The website Cheapism named the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in New York State.

Cheapism selected an underrated steakhouse from all 50 states.

"These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations," Cheapism states.

The list excluded "well-known chains" and instead highlighted "cool, hard-to-find places."

This Is New York's Most Under-The-Radar" Steakhouse

Benjamin Steakhouse was named New York's most "under-the-radar" steakhouse. The steakhouse first opened up in 2006 by brothers-in-law who are both named Benjamin.

The tomahawk steakhouse is the eatery's signature steak, according to the Benjamin Steakhouse website.

The tomahawk steak is dry-aged for at least 31 days and is full of flavor, according to the steakhouse.

Benjamin's also offers steaks for three or four people.

Locations In New York City, Westchester County

New Yorkers are in luck if you want to try this steakhouse. That's because there are three locations. Two in New York City and one in the Lower Hudson Valley.

You can find Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains at 610 Hartsdale Road.

The New York City locations are on East 40th Street and East 41st Street. Note that "grill is the main focus" of the 40th Street eatery.

"All locations offer the quintessential New York dining experience that business executives, locals and celebrities have come to know and love," the steakhouse's website states.

After finding great success in New York, Benjamin Steakhouse expanded internationally, with locations in two Japanese cities, Tokyo and Kyoto.

