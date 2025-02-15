Woman Missing Since 2024 Found Giving Birth In New York State

In a shocking twist, a Florida woman who was reported missing last year was just found, because she gave birth on a subway.

Jenny Saint Pierre went missing in early September.

Missing Pregnant Woman From Florida Found In New York State

Her family reported the woman

Jenny Saint Pierre, 25, was reported missing by her family in Florida after she disappeared from her Hallandale Beach home in September. The family reportedly knew she was pregnant when she disappeared.

At the time she went missing police said "may be in need of services that meet the criteria of an endangered person."

Her family said she was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was upset with her ex-boyfriend at the time she disappeared.

It's unclear but it's believed the man is the father of the newborn.

Gives Birth On New York City Subway

On Wednesday, Saint Pierre went into labor on a southbound W train at the 34th Street-Herald Square station.

Subway riders worked together to help deliver the child, while also calling 911 and alerting the conductor.

The mother and her baby were sent to the hospital. Both are said to be in good condition.

After video of the incident went viral, Saint Pierre's family realized it was her. Her family told the New York Times they had no idea she traveled to New York City.

