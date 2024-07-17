Wild Video: Bear Opens Door, Fridge In Upstate New York Home
We have a video you have to see to believe of a bear inside an Upstate New York kitchen.
Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported on an "aggressive" bear that destroyed parts of an Upstate New York home and returned to the home for more.
"Nuisance" Bear Destroys Kitchen In Washington County, New York
The bear broke into a home in the town of White Creek, New York in late June. The bear destroyed the home's kitchen in an apparent search for food, the DEC confirmed in last week.
When the bear returned it was "aggressive," according to the DEC.
How To Stop Conflicts With Bears In New York State
The DEC says wants all to use this as a reason to make sure your home is "BearWise." Officials say following these tips should help prevent human-bear conflicts.”
Viral Video Shows Bear Destroying Upstate New York Kitchen
The video was shared in August of 2020 but is likely trending again because of the bear home break-in in White Creek, New York.
Indian Lake is located in town in Hamilton County, New York. The Hudson River forms part of the eastern town line
The town was established in 1858. About 1,400 people live in the town that features "no traffic lights," according to the town.
A video of the bear inside the home's kitchen can be seen below:
6 Easy Ways to Keep Hungry Bears Out Of Your Yard
Follow these "easy" tips to keep hungry bears away from your home.
Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell
