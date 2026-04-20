Wife Of DoorDash Shooter Pleads Guilty In The Hudson Valley

The wife of a man who nearly killed a DoorDash driver has confessed to her role in the crime.

John J. Reilly III, 48, of the Town of Chester, was arrested last year following an investigation into the non-fatal shooting of a DoorDash delivery outside his home.

Guilty Verdict For Hudson Valley Man Who Shot DoorDash Driver

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Last month, Reilly was found guilty by an Orange County Jury of Assault in the First Degree, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

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Reilly was found guilty of shooting an unarmed food delivery driver on May 2, 2025. The driver's phone battery died while delivering food in the area.

He was lost and walked up to Reilly’s home in the Town of Chester with a bag of food, asking if Reilly had made the order.

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The victim was seriously hurt.

He faces 25 years in prison on the top charge when sentenced

Wife Of DoorDash Shooter Pleads Guilty

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On Monday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Reilly's wife, Selina Nelson-Reilly, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence.

Nelson-Reilly is admitting to deleting video evidence tied to the shooting and its aftermath. Officials say she deleted seventeen videos from a smart doorbell camera installed at her house that captured footage of her husband shooting the delivery driver.

As terms of her plea agreement, she will be placed on interim probation supervision and ordered to perform 200 hours of community service.

If she violated probation, or doesn't complete her community service, she faces 1 to 4 years in prison.

"We will not be thwarted from our pursuit of justice by those who seek to undermine the efforts of law enforcement to uncover the truth," Hoovler stated. "To the contrary, we will relentlessly follow the evidence and the law to hold accountable those responsible for violent crime. I am glad that these efforts resulted in justice being served on behalf of the victim of these crimes.”

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