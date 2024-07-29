Why You Must Leave Right Away If You See These Colors In New York
If you see a certain color painted outside homes or businesses in New York State you must leave right away.
Here's why.
If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away
Recently, nearby Pennsylvania joined a growing list of states that have passed purple paint laws
Over 20 States Have A Purple Paint Law
If you are spending time in any of these states, be aware a purple paint law is in effect.
Alabama
Arkansas
Arizona
Florida
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Missouri
Montana
New Hampshire
North Carolina
Pennsylvania
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Virginia
West Virginia
Some Other States Use Orange Instead Of Purple
At least two states, Idaho and Montana use orange paint instead or purple to indicate "No Trespassing."
Not Yet An Official Law In New York State
New York State doesn't currently have a purple paint law. But some homes or landowners are painting trees, fences, or other items purple to warn you not to trespass.
In 2017, New York Senator James L. Seward (R, 51st Senate District) introduced a purple paint law in New York.
The bill died in the assembly in January 2018.
