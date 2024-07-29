Why You Must Leave Right Away If You See These Colors In New York

If you see a certain color painted outside homes or businesses in New York State you must leave right away.

Here's why.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away

Recently, nearby Pennsylvania joined a growing list of states that have passed purple paint laws

Over 20 States Have A Purple Paint Law

If you are spending time in any of these states, be aware a purple paint law is in effect.

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

West Virginia

Some Other States Use Orange Instead Of Purple

At least two states, Idaho and Montana use orange paint instead or purple to indicate "No Trespassing."

Not Yet An Official Law In New York State

New York State doesn't currently have a purple paint law. But some homes or landowners are painting trees, fences, or other items purple to warn you not to trespass.

In 2017, New York Senator James L. Seward (R, 51st Senate District) introduced a purple paint law in New York.

The bill died in the assembly in January 2018.

