Why TVs, Streaming Devices Stopped Working In New York State

Many New York State were shocked to learn their TVs or streaming devices suddenly stopped working.

Many Empire State residents, like myself, have cut the cord. I honestly wish I cut the cord sooner.

TVs, Streaming Devices Are Getting Disabled In New York State

Canva Canva loading...

With cable prices continuing to skyrocket people are figuring out new ways to stream content. One of those ways is with a Roku device.

Roku offers "instant streamification," according to the company's website.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Lighting-fast and outrageously powerful," Roku states about its streaming service. "Stream anything in a snap with our ultimate Roku player."

Rock & Reilly's Daytime Lounge Presented by J.Crew, NYLON and Roku - Day 3 Getty Images for for J.Crew and loading...

However, Roku is disabling some devices.

Why Roku Is Disabling Devices, TVs

This meant, many users turned on their TVs this week to find out their devices weren't working.

The reason, Roku is disabling streaming devices and TV until users review and consent to new terms. Users must agree to revised dispute resolution terms before accessing their devices.

The day before devices were disabled the company sent out an email warning that devices wouldn't work until you consent to new dispute resolution terms. I know I get so many junk emails each day that I often don't see important emails, like one from Roku, in a timely fashion.

Canva Canva loading...

"Like many companies, Roku updates its terms of service from time to time. When we do, we take steps to make sure customers are informed of the change," Roku said in a statement to Cnet.

In order to access your streaming device you must consent that you don't sue or take part in any lawsuits brought against Roku, Tech Crunch reports.

How To Opt Out Of New Terms

There is a way to opt out of the new terms. But of course, it's not nearly as easy as opting in.

The opt-out you need to mail a letter to Roku and include the name of the customer or customers opting out as well as your contact information and products or services used.

Canva Canva loading...

You can mail your letter to:

General Counsel, Roku Inc.

1701 Junction Court, Suite 100,

San Jose, CA 95112

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.