Flu Season In New York Expected To Be Worst Ever

The flu is already spreading rapidly in New York and it's just the becoming. Flu cases could reach record numbers.

Health experts say the latest data overseas proves it's going to be a brutal flu season this winter in New York State

Terrible Flu Season Predicted For New Yorkers

Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash Elena Mozhvilo on Unsplash loading...

The flu season is really just getting underway, but in the past week, confirmed cases of the flu increased by 30 percent in New York State, according to the New York State Department of Health.

There were six respiratory outbreaks in hospitals and eight respiratory outbreaks in nursing homes, officials say.

Terrible Flu Season Overseas Is a Bad Sign For New York

CDC on Unsplash CDC on Unsplash loading...

Australia just dealt with a terrible flu season. According to Dr. Dwayne Breining of Northwell Health, this means the flu season in New York could be “significant."

“The most recent flu curve from Australia is big and usually predicts ours,” Breining said. "Indications are for a heavy flu season. Last year, we had to deal with a tripledemic of flu, RSV, and COVID-19 all hitting at once.”

Why Does Australia Help Predict Flu Season In America?

Jamie Davies on Unsplash Jamie Davies on Unsplash loading...

Data from Australia typically predicts how severe the U.S. season will be.

Australia's flu season is used as a key indicator because its winter happens during the summer here in America.

Australia's flu season gives an early look at this year's flu strain, how severe the season might be, and the potential effectiveness of the current vaccine.

Worst On Record

The 2025 flu season in Australia was the worst on record. It was characterized by an early start, rapid transmission, and a record number of lab-confirmed cases.

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms Being sick is the worst! Not only do you feel gross, you have to miss work and pause your life to get better. There may not be a pill or potion that zaps you back to normal, but here are a few suggestions from Louisiana folks to help you through it. Gallery Credit: TRACY WIRTZ

Health experts say this is a "wake-up call" for the U.S.

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

Tips To Prevent The Flu Flu prevention is key to protecting yourself and others. Get vaccinated today! Gallery Credit: CANVA

Keep Reading:

Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Cold & Flu Medications That May Be Banned by the FDA in 2025