Why Shoveling In New York Can Be Dangerous, Deadly: How To Stay Safe

After Sunday's historic storm, the instinct is grab a shovel and start digging. But that rush to clear driveways and sidewalks can be far more dangerous than many people realize.

Why Shoveling Snow Can Turn Dangerous

Medical experts routinely warn that snow shoveling is one of the most physically demanding chores most people do all year. Heavy, wet snow forces your body into repeated lifting motions while cold air tightens blood vessels and raises blood pressure.

This is a combination that can strain the heart fast.

In fact, heart attacks after major snowstorms are common enough that doctors often see spikes in emergency calls the morning after big systems move out.

Cold injuries are another concern. Exposed skin can develop frostbite in extreme temperatures, while icy footing makes slips and falls far more likely — especially when people are exhausted halfway through the job.

Tips For Snow Shoveling

So how do you stay safe while digging out?

5 More Tips To Shovel Safely

1: Pace yourself. This is not the time to race your neighbor down the driveway. Take frequent breaks, hydrate, and stop immediately if you feel chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, or nausea.

2: Lift smart. Push snow whenever possible instead of lifting it. When you do have to lift, bend at the knees, keep the shovel close to your body, and avoid twisting while throwing snow.

3: Dress for the cold. Layers are key, along with hats, gloves, and waterproof boots with good traction.

4: Know your limits. If you have heart disease, high blood pressure, or haven’t been physically active, consider asking for help or hiring a service rather than tackling huge drifts yourself.

5: Clear in stages. Don’t wait for snowbanks to harden into concrete. Smaller sessions are safer than one marathon shovel-fest.

Bottom line? Getting your driveway open matters — but your health matters more.

5 Ways To Relieve Sore Muscles After Shoveling Snow

