Some proud New Yorkers might not say it out loud, but many residents are quietly fed up.

From soul-crushing taxes to brutal winters, here are 15 reasons why living in the Empire State is wearing people down.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Many lifelong residents secretly hate living in the Empire State.

New York State has natural beauty, cultural richness, and die-hard locals. But it also has deeply frustrating realities that drive many to quietly hate living here.

From insane taxes to weather mood swings, here are 15 reasons why some people stay in New York while quietly daydreaming of living anywhere else.

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To

Canva Canva loading...

Some lifelong New Yorkers recently packed and moved out of the state. So, where are New Yorkers moving to? Hudson Valley Post used census data to determine the top 5 states New Yorkers are moving to.

Top 5 States New York State Residents Are Moving To According to the U.S. Census Bureau, thousands of New York residents are packing up and leaving to reside in these 5 states. Gallery Credit: Canva

These States Are Sending The Most People To New York State

Despite many leaving New York, you might be shocked to learn that more people moved into the state than left. The overall population grew in New York in 2024 by 129,881, according to the most recent census.

Where are they coming from? Below are the states sending the most residents to New York