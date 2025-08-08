New York Cell Phones Under Attack — Here’s Why
New Yorkers are being tricked by these texts. Here’s what it says and why it could cost you everything.
The FTC is warning about another text message scam. This one involves Amazon.
Scammers Pretending To Be Amazon
Because many New Yorkers purchase items from Amazon, this scam is tricking many.
"Scammers are pretending to be Amazon again," the FTC warns.
According to the FTC, scammers are sending texts offering you a "refund" for your recent Amazon purchase.
"This time, they’re sending texts claiming there’s a problem with something you bought. They offer a refund if you click a link — but it’s a scam," the FTC adds.
How This New Scam Works
This time, the scammer sends you a text saying that Amazon just completed a "routine quality inspection" on an recent purchase and determined the item you purchased either doesn't meet Amazon's quality standards or was recalled.
The scam text goes on to state that there's no need to return the item for a full refund. Not needing to return an item sounds great, but it's a scam.
The text says you can get a full refund if you click the provided link and ask for your money back.
"But there is no refund. Instead, it’s a phishing scam to steal your money or personal information," the FTC warns.
The FTC says to avoid getting scammed, don't click links from unexpected texts. If you think something is wrong with a recent Amazon purchase, go to Amazon directly and check your account.
