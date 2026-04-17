New York Gas Prices Force HV Leaders To Consider Changes

Gas prices are soaring across New York, but Hudson Valley leaders are stepping up. A new plan could bring relief to drivers soon.

New Yorkers are paying over $1 more at the pump since the start of the conflict in Iran.

Some counties in the Hudson Valley are trying to help residents deal with the pain at the pump.

Dutchess County May Cap Gas Tax At $3 A Gallon. Here's What That Means For Your Wallet

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Dutchess County residents could be getting some relief at the gas pump this summer.

The Budget Committee of the Dutchess County Legislature voted unanimously Thursday to advance a resolution that would cap the county's sales tax on gasoline and highway diesel at $3.00 per gallon starting June 1st.

A vote to approve the measure is scheduled for Monday, April 13.

The move comes as gas prices across New York State have climbed past $4 a gallon, partly attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

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As of this writing, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in New York State is $4.127. It's $4.133 in Dutchess County, AAA reports.

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Chair Yvette Valdés Smith of Fishkill didn't mince words about why the committee acted.

"The leadership of the Republican federal administration has been a disaster for everyone who's not a millionaire or a billionaire," she said. "The War in Iran has caused our gas prices to go up more than a dollar in barely a month. This Legislature cannot allow the County to profit off of the people's pain."

Other legislators echoed that sentiment.

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"There's no reason for the county to profit off this spike in gas prices," Legislator Eric Alexander of Amenia said. "It's more important that we reduce our high cost of living in any way we can."

Legislator Emma Arnoff of LaGrange said the financial pressure on families in her district, having to choose between groceries, child care or gas has become impossible to ignore.

The resolution still needs approval from the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance before taking effect.

If everything goes through, the cap kicks in on June 1st.

Some local counties are also considering local moves.

Ulster County proposed a cap on its 4 percent county sales tax for gas prices above $3.00, intended for June through August.

Putnam County and Rockland County have already adopted similar laws.

High Gas Prices Might Be Good For New York Gas prices continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the country, and while most people are right to think that is a very bad thing, there could be some good news when it comes to higher gas prices. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli