Where New Yorkers Must Live To Achieve Complete Happiness

New York's who want to live in the happiest place on earth will have to move a great distance.

Finland is once again the world's happiest country.

Finland Is World's Happiest Country For 9th Straight Year

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The World Happiness Report just released its annual list of the happiest countries on Earth, and for the ninth year in a row Finland is ranked number one.

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Key reasons are free education, accessible healthcare, low crime rates, high levels of trust in government as well as a focus on work-life balance rather than material wealth.

"Finland is a country where people experience a high quality of life—and which also makes Finland a place for entrepreneurship and innovation that punches above its weight in many sectors," Business Finland stated about the honor.

The UN World Happiness Report surveys people from around the world annually, asking them to evaluate their current quality of life on March 19.

United States Not Even Close To The Top 10

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The U.S. once again failed to crack the top ten, coming in 23rd place this year.

Canada ranked 25th, the UK placed 29th, and Australia was 15th.

Below are the 10 Happiest Countries

Finland Iceland Denmark Costa Rica Sweden Norway Netherlands Israel Luxembourg Switzerland

Happiest States in America

Happiest States in America WalletHub recently came out with their 2025 rankings for the happiest states in America, see the rankings for all 50 states. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern

According to WalletHub, Hawaii is the happiest state in America. New York State ranks 16th.

Fremont, California is the happiest place to live in the United States in 2026, WalletHub reports.

WalletHub's 100 Happiest Cities in America for 2025

WalletHub's 100 Happiest Cities in America for 2025 The financial gurus at WalletHub ranked 182 cities for happiness based on three key areas: Emotional and Physical Well-Being, Income and Employment, and Community and Environment. Using 29 different metrics, each city was scored and ranked using data from government sources, research studies, and employment sites. For complete methodology, see the link in entry #1. Now, let's count down to America's most cheerful town with WalletHub's 100 Happiest Cities in America for 2025. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow