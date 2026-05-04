Justin Bieber Spotted At More Beloved Hudson Valley Businesses

Justin Bieber continues to get spotted at businesses in the Hudson Valley.

Bieber's Hudson Valley tour appears to be continuing.

Spotted At Dutchess County, New York Cafe

Justin Bieber was spotted at All That Java in Dutchess County on Saturday, according to the business.

"We had some happy visitors this week. Thanks for the JAVA LOVE," All That Java wrote on social media while sharing a picture of Justin outside the coffee shop.

: ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook : ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook loading...

The tiny coffee house is "creating happiness in the world" with its "coffee and vibe," according to the business's Facebook. There are locations in Rhinebeck, Tivoli, and Kingston.

Spotted At Dutchess County Diner

Post-Coachella, "Bieberchella" sightings have been reported in the region.

We reported that Bieber was seen at the Millbrook Diner, a few days before his stop at All That Java.

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez, via Getty Images/Google Maps Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez, via Getty Images/Google Maps loading...

Bieber was seen inside the diner chatting with fans and even complimented a fellow diner's sunglasses. He was said to be "incredibly nice."

Commenters tell us that Bieber and his wife, Hailey, have been staying at the exclusive Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia. The Dutchess County club is described as an ultra-exclusive, gated community on 800 acres, known to house high-profile celebrities.

Hailey Bieber Grew Up In The Hudson Valley

Hailey Bieber actually grew up in the Hudson Valley. Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, owned a home in Rockland County when Hailey was growing up.

Stephen still reportedly lives in the Hudson Valley.

Not First Time Justin Bieber Spotted In The Hudson Valley

When Justin and Hailey first started dating, the pop singer was spotted all over the Hudson Valley with Baldwin, including bowling at Bowlmore Lanes in White Plains.

In 2018, the couple was spotted at Turiello's Pizza in Nyack.

Turiello's Pizza/Facebook Turiello's Pizza/Facebook loading...

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Earlier in 2018, Justin shocked customers at Nature Pantry in New Windsor

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