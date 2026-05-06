Justin Bieber’s Secret Hudson Valley Hotspot Reportedly Uncovered

Justin Bieber has been spotted all over the Hudson Valley this week. We think we learned why.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber Spotted In The Hudson Valley

: ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook : ALL THAT JAVA via Facebook loading...

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported that Justin Bieber went to All That Java in Dutchess County on Saturday.

The coffee house shared a photo of Bieber, calling him a "happy" visitor. All That Java has locations in Rhinebeck, Tivoli, and Kingston.

Early last week, we reported that Bieber stopped by the Millbrook Diner. Customers said he was "incredibly nice" and even complimented someone's sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

Justin's wife, Hailey, grew up in the Hudson Valley. Her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, owned a home in the Lower Hudson Valley when Hailey was growing up.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

He reportedly now lives in the Mid-Hudson Valley. I've personally seen Stephen on several occasions at the Hudson Valley Pickleball and Golf Center in Poughkeepsie, when playing in their Wednesday night Cornhole league.

Where Justin Bieber And Hailey Are Reportedly Staying In The Hudson Valley

Google Google loading...

Our readers tell us that Justin and Hailey have been staying at the Silo Ridge Field Club in Amenia.

While unconfirmed, it checks out. The Dutchess County club is described as an ultra-exclusive, gated community on 850 acres, known to house high-profile celebrities.

Owners describe it as "New York's hidden gem" and a "private community sits across 850 acres of idyllic countryside."

Google Google loading...

It includes an 18-hole golf course, equestrian facilities, a spa, and a private "family barn" for recreation. The community features single-family homes and estates often used as seasonal retreats by elite figures.

"Situated in the idyllic countryside of the Hudson Valley, the atmosphere at Silo Ridge is laid-back and casual, allowing you to reconnect with family and nature. Here, we promise nearly limitless possibilities for unforgettable family recreation, just a short drive from New York City," its website states.

Spotted In Nyack and New Windsor In 2018

Turiello's Pizza/Facebook Turiello's Pizza/Facebook loading...

Years ago, we reported on several other Justin Bieber sightings in the Hudson Valley.

The couple was spotted at Turiello's Pizza in Nyack.

Before that sighting, Justin was at Nature's Pantry in New Windsor

Facebook Via Erika Madara Facebook Via Erika Madara loading...

Hollywood on The Hudson: 40 Places You Might Spot A Celeb in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is quickly becoming a top destination for celebrities. Whether they're shooting a movie or enjoying the scenery, celebs sightings have gone up in recent years. Have you had a HV celebrity sighting?

Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners Looking for some comfort food? Maybe you need to cure a hangover? Those questions can all be answered at one of these 19 diners in the Hudson Valley. Do you have a favorite?