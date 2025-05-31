What’s Happening To Kids’ Cereal In New York Is Disturbing

A new study just exposed how kids’ cereals have changed — and it’s not good for your kid's health.

A recent study found that children's breakfast cereals have been getting less nutritious.

Study: Kids' Cereals Are Getting Less Nutritious

Researchers from the University of Kentucky and Louisiana State University analyzed 1,200 cereals introduced between 2010 and 2023.

The new study claims children's breakfast cereals have become less nutritious over the past decade.

Researchers found significant increases in fat, sugar, carbs and sodium, alongside decreases in protein and fiber.

The study focused on cereals marketed to children aged 5 to 12. The study used data from a database on food and beverage launches managed by Mintel, a market intelligence and research agency.

Below are the per-serving increases, according to the study:

Fat: Up 33.6%

Sodium: Up 32%

Sugar: Up nearly 11%

Carbs: Up 26.9%

Protein: Down 15%

Fiber: Down 25%

Health experts consider these changes concerning, as breakfast is a critical meal for children, impacting their energy and concentration throughout the day.

In particular, protein and fiber are known to help energize children and prevent a mid-morning slump.

A co-author of the study believes the declining nutritional quality in cereals makes it harder for parents to ensure a healthy start to their children's day.

