What To Wear In New York To Avoid ‘World’s Deadliest’ Creature
Experts learned what clothes you should avoid wearing if you don't want to get infected by the "world's deadliest" creature.
Do you know what the CDC calls the "world's deadliest" creature?
The 'World’s Deadliest Animal' Lives In New York State
This may come as a surprise, but mosquitos kill more Americans each year than any other animal or insect, according to the CDC.
West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis In New York
West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) are two mosquito-spread viruses that can lead to a fatal infection.
In the past four years, there have been eight reported deaths in New York from West Nile.
A number of horses have died from EEE during the summer of 2024.
EEE is very rare but more serious. About 30 percent of humans infected with EEE die while others are left with permanent brain damage.
Colors To Wear/Not Wear In New York State When Dealing With Mosquitoes
If you don't want to be attacked by mosquitoes, these are the colors you should avoid wearing, according to the University of Washington.
Need extra help fighting off mosquitos? Plant these around your home
Other Ways To Protect Yourself
You can also protect yourself from mosquito bites by wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, particularly at dusk or dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
It’s also recommended to use bug spray.
Why Mosquitoes Bite Some People More Than Others In New York
A doctor is explaining why mosquitoes bite some people more than others.
How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases
