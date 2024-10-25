What Does A Wedding At Yankee Stadium In New York Look Like?

Did you know that you can get married inside Yankee Stadium? We have a sneak peek of this dream wedding for Yankee diehards.

The New York Yankees clinched their first World Series appearance in 15 years last weekend. This weekend, the team is in LA for the first few games of the World Series.

When the team is away, for a special occasion, Yankee Stadium is transformed into a wedding venue.

Events By Jesse/Instagram Events By Jesse/Instagram loading...

"Dream of tying the knot at Yankee Stadium? Make it a reality. The ultimate wedding venue for Yankees diehards, baseball lovers, and sports fanatics," Events By Jesse states on Instagram while sharing details about a Yankee Stadium wedding.

Sneak Peak Of Dream Wedding At Yankee Stadium

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"Imagine your traditional wedding reception but With Yankee Stadium in the background," Events By Jesse adds in the video.

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Only A Few Openings A Year

There are only a "few openings" per year. Weddings only happen on "non-game" days, according the Yankee officials.

Events By Jesse/Instagram Events By Jesse/Instagram loading...

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"Home plate is where the heart is! Host the ceremony and/or reception of your dreams on a non-game day in front of an intimate group of guests, or hundreds of friends and family. No group size is too big or small," the Yankees state about weddings at Yankee Stadium.

10 Shocking Changes To New York Since Yankees Last World Series

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 6 Getty Images loading...

How much has your life changed since the Yankees last made the World Series? You might be shocked by all the changes. Also, we have an inside look of Derek Jeter's castle he used to own in the Hudson Valley.

10 Shocking Changes To New York Since Yankees Last World Series

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Keep Reading: