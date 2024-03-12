Woman Nearly Killed In New York Town Among ‘Safest’ in America

A Hudson Valley man is facing 27 charges following a gruesome shooting in one of America's "safest" hometowns.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a man was arrested, accused of trying to kill his girlfriend.

27 Count Indictment In Westchester County, New York

Ruben Santiago, 39, was arraigned on a 27-count indictment. Counts included multiple charges for attempted murder, attempted assault, burglary, 11 counts for criminal contempt, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and more.

“This defendant allegedly forced his way into his former girlfriend’s residence where he shot her in the presence of young children, and then continued to violate an order of protection," DA Rocah said.

Woman Nearly Killed In Sleepy Hollow, New York Home

Santiago is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend at her Sleepy Hollow home with a .38 revolver while young children were present, in violation of a protection order, on Jan. 2.

"This case highlights the potentially deadly combination of firearms and domestic violence. We will continue to fight to keep guns out of the wrong hands, and seek justice for the victims, which include children," Rocah added.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and hand. She was treated at a local hospital.

Santiago is also accused of assaulting the same woman near children just after Christmas 2023.

Santiago remains remanded in Westchester County Jail.

