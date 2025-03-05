Weather Chaos: Upstate New York Bracing For Ice Jam Disaster

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a number of serious weather warnings to Upstate New York residents.

Hochul urges New Yorkers to prepare for potential flooding, ice jams and more.

Snow Melt, Rainfall and Ice Movement Could Cause Ice Jam Flooding Through Thursday for Parts of Western NY, Finger Lakes, Central NY and North Country

Due to "higher-than-normal temperatures" mixed with rainfall localized flooding and elevated river flows with some ice jams, especially on creeks and streams in Western and northern Central New York are possible, officials say.

Higher-Than-Normal Temperatures Combined With Rainfall Could Result in Localized Flooding and Elevated River Flows

Temps are expected to reach around 60 degrees and some areas in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the North Country could deal with up to an inch of rain.

“New York is no stranger to extreme weather and the potential danger of flooding,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration and will deploy resources if necessary to keep New Yorkers safe, and I encourage everyone to remain vigilant and watch the forecast closely over the next several days.”

Flood Watch in Effect for Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes and North Country Through Thursday Afternoon

A Flood Watch is in effect for Western New York, the northern Finger Lakes, northern Central New York and the Tug Hill Plateau of the North Country from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon due to snow melt, rainfall and ice movement.

"Ice jam flooding will be possible, especially on creeks and streams where blockages have already been reported," Hochul's office told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

