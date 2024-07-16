Watch Out: 12 Wanted New York Men Are ‘Armed And Dangerous’

Top New York officials warn these 12 wanted men should be considered "ARMED and DANGEROUS." Several have ties to the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

Can you help the police find these men? What should you do if see one or know someone's whereabouts?

Can You Help Police Find These 12 Wanted Men In New York State?

NYSP NYSP loading...

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations continues to update its "Most Wanted Fugitives" list.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

All Are Considered "Armed And Dangerous"

e New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations loading...

If you see any of these men, you should call 911 right away.

"NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself," the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations states. "They should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS."

If you know the whereabouts of any wanted person you should call the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations at 1-844-OSI-4NYS. Calls are accepted 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

All leads and tips are treated as confidential information, officials add.

Keep Reading:

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.