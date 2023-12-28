Police from the Hudson Valley are hoping you can help after a dead body was found in a drainage ditch a few hours after Christmas.

On Tuesday, Town of Warwick Police Department took to Facebook hoping for help.

Body Found In Drainage Ditch In Warwick-Pine Island Area

On Dec. 26 around 12:45 p.m., the Town of Warwick Police Department received a call about a man partially submerged in a drainage ditch.

The body of a man who appears to be in his mid-30s was found in a drainage ditch on County Route 1 near Little Brooklyn Road in the Pine Island/ Warwick area.

Arriving officers made the shocking discovery on Tuesday, confirming the unnamed man was dead. Police have yet to release many details about the man.

Body Found In Drainage Ditch In Orange County, New York

Police believe the body was in the drainage ditch for some time. It appears he worked in the area, police say.

It's unclear how the man ended up in the ditch. Police are asking anyone with more information to come forward.

"Please contact the Town of Warwick Police Detective Unit at 845-986-5000 if you have any information pertaining to the (man's body)," the Town of Warwick Police Department stated in a press release.

The Orange County DA's office and the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office are helping with the investigation.

