Warning: Sodas In New York Found With ‘Cancer’ Causing Chemicals

A soda company has recalled several drinks sold in New York. Officials say they may cause cancer.

According to the FDA, Charles Boggini Company has recalled the following drinks:

Pink Lemonade (28 gallons)

Cola Flavoring Base (2,723 gallons)

Yellow Lemonade (112 gallons)

Yellow Lemonade X (112 gallons)

Soda Shipped To New York Recalled

All of the recalled products were sold in 1 or 5-gallon forms.

The drinks are shipped to locations in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Missouri, Illinois, Nevada and California.

Reason For Recall:

According to the FDA, the Pink Lemonade contains "undeclared FD&C Red No. 40." The cola contains "undeclared sulfites" while the yellow lemonade comes with "undeclared FD&C Yellow No. 5."

FD&C Red No. 40 is a red dye that has been linked to cancer, migraines, allergies, and mental health defects, according to the New York Post.

FD&C Yellow No. 5 can lead to allergic reactions to people with asthma or a low tolerance to aspirin.

The red and yellow chemicals contain benzidene which can increase your risk of cancer, the Daily Mail reports.

Sulfites have been linked to digestive issues, skin reactions and respiratory problems.

Class II or Class II Health Hazards

The FDA classifies the pink lemonade and cola as "Class II" health hazards, while the yellow lemonade is a "Class III" recall.

Class I recalls are the most severe. According to the FDA, a Class II recall is:

a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.

While a Class III recall is:

a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

