Warning: Major Heart Attack Surge Expected In New York

Health officials are warning New Yorkers risks of a heart attack are expected to surge in the near future. Here's why.

There are many potential heart attack symptoms.

Heart Attack Symptoms

Chances Of Heart Attacks Increase On Monday In New York

Daylight Saving Time increases your risk of a heart attack.

Hospitals report significant spikes in heart attack visits on the Monday that follows. That's this coming Monday, March 10, after the clocks spring forward this Sunday, March 9.

The exact reason why there's a jump in heart attacks after New Yorkers move the clocks forward for Daylight Saving Time remains unclear.

Loss Of Sleep May Be A Factor

Experts do think the lost hour of sleep could play a major role. This loss of sleep could disrupt your body's natural rhythm.

You can lessen this by going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier, two to three days before the change.

Test Smoke Alarm Batteries

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York says use Daylight Saving Time as a reminder to test the batteries in home smoke alarms.

Experts say doing so can help prevent a tragedy in your home if there is a fire.

