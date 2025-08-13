Urgent Warning Issued About Back-To-School In New York

New York officials are sounding the alarm as students prepare to go back to school.

With back-to-school shopping underway, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about back-to-school shopping scams.

Hochul Warns Of Back-to-School Shopping Scams

New York Governor Kathy Hochul And NYC Mayor Eric Adams Make Announcement On Gun Violence Getty Images loading...

Gov. Hochul issued a "consumer alert" in regards to several back-to-school shopping scams that are fooling parents across New York State.

“We want families to enjoy the remainder of summer, not spend it dealing with the fallout of scams while shopping for the school year ahead,” Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

According to Hochul, scammers are trying to take advantage of students and parents in New York who are looking for deals and savings this back-to-school season.

"With these inflated costs, families need to stay vigilant against potential scams if a deal is too good to be true," Hochul added.

Top Back-To-School Scams To Look Out For

Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event of the year, officials say. Scammers often exploit this time of year with various scams that can lead to financial loss and compromised personal information.

How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Deadly Truth Behind "Back-To-School Necklace" In New York

Canva Canva loading...

New York parents are also being warned to pay attention if your child says something like wanting a "back-to-school necklace." This might be a cry for help that could have deadly consequences if you don't act quickly.

Avoid the Stress, Start Your Back-to-School Shopping NOW

Avoid the Stress, Start Your Back-to-School Shopping NOW Let's look at why it makes sense to begin your back-to-school shopping now. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Four Tips for Safe Back-to-School Photos

Four Tips for Safe Back-to-School Photos Gallery Credit: Courtesy: Child Rescue Coalition

5 New York School Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America