Urgent Warning Issued About Back-To-School In New York
New York officials are sounding the alarm as students prepare to go back to school.
With back-to-school shopping underway, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is warning New Yorkers about back-to-school shopping scams.
Hochul Warns Of Back-to-School Shopping Scams
Gov. Hochul issued a "consumer alert" in regards to several back-to-school shopping scams that are fooling parents across New York State.
“We want families to enjoy the remainder of summer, not spend it dealing with the fallout of scams while shopping for the school year ahead,” Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
According to Hochul, scammers are trying to take advantage of students and parents in New York who are looking for deals and savings this back-to-school season.
"With these inflated costs, families need to stay vigilant against potential scams if a deal is too good to be true," Hochul added.
Top Back-To-School Scams To Look Out For
Back-to-school shopping is the second largest spending event of the year, officials say. Scammers often exploit this time of year with various scams that can lead to financial loss and compromised personal information.
How To Avoid Back To School Scams In New York
