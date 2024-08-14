Warning In New York: Your Personal, Private Data May Have Unknowingly Been Leaked
One of the largest data breaches in history impacts nearly 3 billion! The dark web may have your name, social security number, past addresses and much more.
A class action lawsuit that was just filed states an April data breach impacted 2.9 billion people.
2.9 Billion Impacted By Data Breach
The data breach impacts a background-check company, Jerico Pictures Inc., which does business as National Public Data.
The class action lawsuit comes after a cybercriminal group, USDoD, claimed to have the personal data of 2.9 billion people via National Public Data.
If confirmed this breach would be one of the largest ever, Bloomberg Law reports. The biggest data breach impacted 3 billion people in 2013 via Yahoo!
Your Data May Have Unknowingly Been Stolen
The complaint states that National Public Data "scrapes the personally identifying information of billions of individuals from non-public sources."
Some people who have had their data stolen never knowingly provided their data to National Public Data, according to the complaint.
What Might Have Been Stolen
The complaint alleges personal information that might have been exposed include:
- Social Security numbers
- Current and past addresses for the past 3 decades
- Full names
- Information about parents
- Information about siblings
- Information other relatives
Information regarding parents, siblings, and other relatives includes "some who have been deceased for nearly 20 years," according to the complaint.
National Public Data hasn't commented.
