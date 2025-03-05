The New York State DEC is warning New Yorkers they should expect to see an increase in sightings of this dangerous "predator" in the near future.

Sighting of the "most dangerous" animals in New York State is about to increase.

The Most Dangerous Animals In New York State

Below is a list of the most dangerous animals New Yorkers can encounter.

According to the New York State DEC conflicts with humans, pets and coyotes will increase as the weather warmers.

Coyotes Sightings Expected to Increase In New York As Spring Nears

Officials are encouraging New Yorkers to "help do their part" to prevent conflicts between people, pets and coyotes.

"Coyotes are found in diverse habitats across the state, including rural farmlands, forests, and suburban and urban areas," the DEC states.

DEC Reminds New Yorkers of Strategies to Avoid Coyote Conflicts

The DEC released tips on how you can avoid conflicts with coyotes.

How to Prevent Conflicts With Coyotes In New York State Coyotes are returning to New York State. This is potentially dangerous for pet owners and homeowners. Below are tips on how to stay safe. Gallery Credit: Maddie Levine

"Coyotes are predators, they are also opportunistic feeders and shift their diets to take advantage of the most available prey. Coyotes are generally scavengers and predators of small prey but can shift to large prey occasionally," the Urban Coyote Research Project states.

Coyotes Do Attack Humans

Typically the risk of coyotes attacking humans is low, but potential conflicts are more common in spring.

"Generally, coyotes steer clear of human contact. However, during the spring denning and pup-rearing period, coyotes may become more territorial and protective, leading to potential conflicts with people and pets. Additionally, if coyotes associate food sources like garbage or pet food with humans, they may lose their natural fear of people, increasing the likelihood of encounters," the DEC writes.

What To Do If Coyotes Exhibit Bold Behavior

While rare, the DEC warns coyotes can exhibit "bold behavior and show little fear of people."

If this happens, or if you notice coyotes near your home during the daytime you should contact your Regional DEC Wildlife Office for assistance.

