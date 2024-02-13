Wanted By New York State Police: All May Be In Upstate New York

Police are asking for help finding several alleged criminals across the Empire State.

On Thursday, New York State Police asked for help in finding a woman who police believe is responsible for a theft at an Upstate New York Home Depot.

New York State Police Need Help After Home Depot Larceny

New York State Police released the following photos in hopes you can help.

Two Wanted In Upstate New York For Counterfeit Bills

New York State Police also recently asked residents if "you recognize these individuals?"

Woman Wanted By New York State Police In Upstate New York

State Police also asked for help in finding Amy R. Smith. She's wanted on an arrest warrant issued by the town of Maine Court.

Mario Zorovic/NYSP Mario Zorovic/NYSP loading...

Smith is wanted for alleged identity theft in the second degree in Tioga County and Broome County in New York State.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Endwell at 607-754-2701 and reference SJS #11562619.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024

Canva Canva loading...

Many others are wanted in New York State. These are the 13 most wanted criminals. Take a look to see if you can help the police.

13 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- February 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 2/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

