Walmart’s Price Warning Leaves New York Shoppers On Edge

Walmart is warning New Yorkers to expect higher prices.

Walmart Warns Of Higher Price

Walmart says the "basket fee" has nothing to do with President Donald Trump's tariffs. But, the retail giant says Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods would force them to raise prices, even as they try to work with suppliers to soften the blow.

Walmart's CFO said this week that the retailer will try to work with suppliers to keep prices as low as they can, but adds that the new tariffs are likely to have an impact on prices.

President Trump Slams Walmart

Trump quickly slammed Walmart. He took to Truth Social and wrote, "Walmart should stop trying to blame tariffs as the reason for raising prices," addingthat the company and China should "eat the tariffs."

"Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China, they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!," Trump wrote.

New Yorkers Hurt

Additional price on essentials like food, clothing, or home goods won’t go unnoticed by New Yorkers who are trying to make ends meet.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

Regardless of who is to blame for higher prices, New Yorkers, who already deal with some of the highest costs of living in the country, are left to wonder just how much more their next shopping trip will cost.

