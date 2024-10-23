Walmart To Close All New York Stores On Same Day

Make sure you get all your shopping down before this day.

Thanksgiving is now less than six weeks away and stores are competing to save New Yorkers money.

ALDI Confirms Cheapest Thanksgiving In 5 Years

ALDI announced its lowest-priced "Thanksgiving basket in five years." A full meal for 10 people will cost less than $47, according to ALDI. That's about $4.70 per person, ALDI notes.

Walmart’s Inflation-Free Thanksgiving Meal Now Available

Walmart also announced its "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving meal.

The deal offers 29 items including turkey, sides and dessert. Walmart officials say it serves eight people " for less than $7 per person."

The offer is available now and runs through December 24.

All Walmart Stores Closed On The Same Day

While announcing the "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving meal, the company also confirmed all stores will be closed on Thanksgiving this year.

This will allow Walmart employees to enjoy Thanksgiving with family.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families," Walmart stated in its press release.

