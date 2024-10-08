Walmart Issues Statement Over Toilet Paper Shortage In New York
New Yorkers are finding empty shelves at local stores.
Shoppers went into panic mode after the dockworker's strike last week and wild weather.
New York State Residents Are Panic Buying The Wrong Items
Below are items most impacted by the dockworker's strike.
Dock Strike Panic Buying Starts In New York: What Items Might Be Hard To Find
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
No Need To Panic Buy Toilet Paper
The strike prompted some panic buying. Videos went viral of people panic buying things like toilet paper, other paper products, and disinfectant sprays.
Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs
However, toilet paper wasn't impacted by the strike. Almost all paper products sold in New York come from American factories.
Walmart Comments On Toilet Paper Shortage
Some Walmart stores are dealing with shortages. Officials says restocking will be on a "week-to-week" basis.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
"We are seeing pockets of increased demand on items like bath tissue and paper towels," Walmart said in a statement. "We’re keeping a close eye on product availability and are working with our supply chain to ensure customers can find all the items they need. Buying week-to-week rather than stocking up will be helpful to everyone!”
If You Hear This At A New York Walmart Its Critical To Run Away
Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means
Keep Reading:
Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York
Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes
Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.
Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State
Ever wonder what items get stolen from Walmart the most? Find out below: