Walmart In New York Abandons Policy, Top Officials Urge Change

A recent Walmart policy change is causing a strong reaction from top officials.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported Walmart is making a big change for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Walmart Confirms "Updated Look And Feel"

Walmart announced an "updated look and feel."

Key Changes Of Brand Update Include

Below are key changes of this "comprehensive brand refresh."

New York Attorney General Urges Walmart To Reconsider Rolling Back DEI Initiatives

Around the same time as the changes, New York Attorney General Tish James joined 13 attorneys general in issuing a joint letter to Walmart voicing concerns about the company’s recent announcement about diversity.

According to officials, Walmart plans to step away from its commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The letter urges Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon to:

Reconsider its decision to phase out supplier diversity programs close down the Center for Racial Equality, end equity trainings for staff and remove the words “diversity” and “DEI” from company documents and employee titles

The AGs believe Walmart's moves will "undermine important social progress and antidiscrimination efforts."

Walmart created its Center for Racial Equality in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is leading the coalition of 13 attorney generals

"By walking away from these efforts to make its workplace more inclusive and representative of the American public, Walmart is abandoning the employees and consumers who expect the company to deliver on its promises," Raoul stated.

Walmart has yet to respond to the attorneys generals publicly.

Facebook (Meta), McDonald's, Ford, Lowe's, Tractor Supply and Harley-Davidson all also announced plans to end DEI programs, CBS reports.

“Diversity initiatives are not just laudable goals, they are also broadly popular and good for business,” Raoul said.

