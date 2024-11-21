Walmart Closing All New York Stores On Same Day This Month

New York State residents should stock up an all their favorites before this date.

Nationwide there are over 4,600 Walmart stores in the United States. New York State is home to about 100 locations

All Walmart Locations To Close In New York State

Walmart store exterior

Hudson Valley Post previously reported Walmart confirmed plans to close all stores, once again, on Thanksgiving in 2024.

The reason Walmart is closing all stores for one day is a great reason for it's employees.

The day off on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, will give all employees the chance to enjoy the holiday with loved ones.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families," Walmart wrote in its press release about it's "holiday plans."

Target and Costco announced similar plans to close on Thanksgiving

Walmart Announced "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving

Walmart is also selling what they call an "Inflation Free" Thanksgiving meal

Walmart

The company says its deal that offers 29 items including turkey, sides and dessert serves eight people " for less than $7 per person."

Recent Changes At Walmart's Across New York

Walmart has announced a number of changes in recent months.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes

Walmart also recently confirmed many major changes to its coupon policy.

Walmart Makes Many Coupon Changes In New York State

