Walking Pneumonia Surging As New Yorkers Gather For Thanksgiving
The CDC is warning about a spike in "walking pneumonia."
Symptoms typically start mild but can last for weeks.
Walking Pneumonia Increasing In New York
The CDC says the exact number of cases is hard to determine, but officials believe walking pneumonia is at the highest level since COVID.
The CDC reports the percentage of children ages 2 to 4 with walking pneumonia has increased from 1 percent to 7.2 percent!
The percentage of children ages 5 to 17 with walking pneumonia has increased from 3.6 percent to 7.4 percent, USA Today reports.
All can get sick with walking pneumonia, but the most common ages are children ages 5–17 years and young adults, officials say.
Walking Pneumonia Symptoms To Watch For
Symptoms to watch for include:
- fever
- headache
- slowly worsening cough
- fatigue
Most will have mild symptoms, officials say. However people with asthma or reactive airway disease are at a higher risk of "severe disease," the CDC warns.
Coughing may last weeks.
Very young children may develop symptoms like diarrhea, wheezing, or vomiting
