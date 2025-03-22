Virus That “Doesn’t Belong In 21st Century” Spreading In New York

Health officials are warning New Yorkers about an old virus that's spreading again across the Empire State.

Governor Hochul is urging residents to get their measles-mumps-rubella vaccines following the news of new measles cases in the Empire State.

Measles Spreading Again In New York State

Rubella Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

This week, Gov. Hochul launched a new web portal to support access to vaccines and public health information in the wake of new measles cases in New York State.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

“Measles doesn’t belong in the 21st century, and it certainly doesn’t belong in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “As measles outbreaks occur at home and around the globe, it’s critical that New Yorkers take the necessary steps to get vaccinated, get educated and stave off the spread of this preventable disease — the safety of our communities depends on it.”

Hochul's office says there are at least four recently confirmed cases of measles across New York State.

Canva Canva loading...

"None of the cases this year are related to each other or connected to the outbreaks in Texas and New Mexico," Hochul's Office told Hudson Valley Post.

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for.

Here are the 7 top measles symptoms to watch out for. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Health Officials Urge New Yorkers To Get Vaccinated

Hochul and State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald are encouraging everyone to ensure they are current on all recommended immunizations.

University Of Iowa Begins Vaccinating Students For Mumps Mark Kegans loading...

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

"The New York State Department of Health and local health departments work together to monitor cases and alert the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All New Yorkers are urged to protect themselves by making sure they’re up to date on important, lifesaving immunizations," Hochul's office states.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

LIST: Measles Symptoms

LIST: Measles Symptoms Gallery Credit: CANVA

Suggested Remedies For Flu and COVID Symptoms