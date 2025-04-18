Viral Movie Trend Leaves Luxury New York Theater Trashed

A viral trend that's destroying movie theaters across the country has reached New York.

Videos have gone viral of younger moviegoers screaming and throwing popcorn during certain scenes of the hit "Minecraft" movie.

Minecraft Movie Causing Issues

"A Minecraft Movie" World Premiere - VIP Arrivals Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images loading...

The trend is called the “chicken jockey” trend. Teens are accused of rowdy behavior based on what characters in "A Minecraft Movie" do.

One movie theater in New Jersey was forced to change its policies because of this trend. Dave Rose, the owner of the Township Theatre, banned minors from seeing the film if they weren't with an adult.

During the film's opening weekend, he says kids jumped up on seats, squirted hand cream all over the place, and destroyed a row of seats.

Upstate New York Movie Theater Trashed

@Salesmenpod Via Storyful Via WROC/YouTube @Salesmenpod Via Storyful Via WROC/YouTube loading...

Apple Cinema in Pittsford Plaza was recently left a mess after a screening of "A Minecraft Movie."

"The newest way to go to the movies – experience luxurious recliners, state-of-the-art screen and sound, full kitchen, and a full bar!," the plaza states about the movie theater.

One moviegoer told News 8 that a group of about 15 teens erupted with noise during one scene, spilling their drinks and throwing popcorn around the theater.

Police were not called. Authorities did escort some teens from a Long Island theater after an outburst during the same scene.

@Salesmenpod Via Storyful Via WROC/YouTube @Salesmenpod Via Storyful Via WROC/YouTube loading...

The “chicken jockey” trend happens during a scene features a baby zombie riding a chicken.

"A Minecraft Movie" is the highest-grossing U.S. film of the year.

