Viral Challenge Is Back In New York—And It’s Destroying Property

"Oh Yeah!" is turning into "Oh No!" for many in New York.

A social media challenge involving children damaging homes in New York has sadly returned.

What Is the Kool-Aid Man Challenge?

Advertising Week 2013 Rings The NASDAQ Closing Bell Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images loading...

The notorious Kool-Aid Man challenge is back in New York State.

The challenge is inspired by Kool-Aid commercials that date back to the 1980s. The Kool-Aid man would burst through walls in those promos and scream, "Oh Yea!"

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Years ago, teens started the Kool-Aid Man, smashing through fences just like the sugary fruit drink mascot did in those commercials.

Kool-Aid Man Challenge Damaging Homes In New York

NBC News/YouTube NBC News/YouTube loading...

Police on Staten Island say teens smashed through at least three fences this past week. Fences were damaged at homes in the Eltingville and Prince Bay sections.

It's unclear if the same group of teens is responsible for all the smashed fences in the New York City area, NBC reports.

One homeowner told NBC he "didn't find it funny" to wake up to a "big cost" to "repair" his fence.

NBC News/YouTube NBC News/YouTube loading...

Police report any the challenge is destructive and dangerous and will lead to arrests if teens are caught.

Many fences were damaged on Long Island in 2023 as part of the Kool-Aid Man challenge. Police made some arrests.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.