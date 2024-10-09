Very Drunk New York Driver Kills Hudson Valley Child During Tropical Cyclone

A very drunk Hudson Valley man decided to drive very drunk during a tropical cyclone. An 11-year-old girl lost her life.

On Friday in Orange County Court of Port Jervis pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter

Guilty Plea in DWI Child Fatality In Orange County, New York

In Orange County Court, 35-year-old Yeraldo Roa of Port Jervis confessed he was drunk when he caused the death of an 11-year-old girl.

On Sept. 23, 2023 around 8:30 p.m., Roa crossed the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic on Route 6, in the Town of Woodbury.

Hit 3 Cars, Before Crashing Head-On Into Fourth

Roa drove into three oncoming vehicles before crashing head-on into a fourth vehicle.

Roa and his 11-year-old passenger were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead. Occupants of the other vehicles were treated for injuries at St. Luke’s Hospital.

“Deaths such as this are as preventable as they are tragic,” said District Attorney David M. Hoovler. “My deepest sympathy and condolences go out to the family and loved ones of this exceptional girl, who lost her life because someone made a conscious decision to drink and drive.

Head-On Crash In Orange County, New York

Her name or relationship to Roa hasn't been released.

BAC 0.20 At The Time Of Crash

His BAC at the time was 0.20, more than twice the legal limit.

"This defendant no doubt did not intend to kill his young passenger, but he made a conscious decision to drive knowing that he was severely intoxicated and knowing that it would put the lives of people he knew, and the lives of people didn’t know, at risk. He chose to do so anyway," Hoovler added.

