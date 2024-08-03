Venomous Snake Still Scares New Yorkers After Getting Run Over By Car

A venomous snake was still scaring New Yorkers, despite being run over by a car.

In its latest "Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol" the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed DEC officers recovered an injured rattlesnake.

Town of Indian Lake, New York/FB

Rattlesnake Rescue: Wyoming County, New York

Last week, DEC ECOs Powers and Scheer received a call from a New York State Park Ranger about an injured timber rattlesnake near a walking trail at Letchworth State Park in the town of Castile.

Through pictures, DEC officials quickly determined the snake was a venomous Timber rattlesnake and quickly coordinated with the Ranger to keep curious visitors away from the snake

"Timber rattlesnakes are venomous pit vipers, native to New York State. They are considered a threatened species and are protected by State law. Timber rattlesnakes seldom display aggression unless defending themselves. The public is reminded to leave the snakes alone and observe from a safe distance," the DEC stated.

Rattlesnake Likely Injured By Car

Environmental Conservation police officers arrived at the state park and grabbed the rattlesnake. The snake was transported it to Cornell University’s veterinary hospital for treatment.

Experts believe the snake was run over by a motor vehicle, according to the DEC.

The DEC didn't release the condition of the snake.

Did you know that there are around 2,600 different types of snakes worldwide? 17 snake species call New York State home. Three are venomous. See more below:

