Venomous Snake, Hungry Bear Terrify Upstate New York Residents
Officials say both sightings are part of an ongoing problem.
Wildlife continues to scare off residents in the Hudson Valley.
Venomous Snake Found Near Home In New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
Earlier this month, the New York State DEC responded to a home in New Paltz after a homeowner spotted a venomous copperhead snake slithering near their home’s back door.
The arriving forest ranger confirmed the snake's identity as a copperhead, a native pit viper known for its venom, and safely relocated the snake away from the property.
Black Bear Seen In Rockland County, New York
Some residents in the lower Hudson Valley spent Memorial Day weekend hiding from a black bear.
A black bear cub was spotted in Nyack on Sunday and Monday. The bear was seen in the Nyack Plaza area on Haven Court in South Nyack.
Bear Sightings Surge In New York
This is the time of year when black bear sightings increase across the Empire State. Police say hungry black bears are roaming around neighborhoods, damaging bird feeders and going through trash cans in search of food.
All are encouraged to call local police if they spot a bear.
Tips To Minimize Interaction With Bears In New York
The New York State DEC's "BearWise" tips to minimize interaction with bears are below:
