Vegetables, Waffles Sold In New York May Lead To Fatal Infections

The FDA issued a serious recall for vegetables and breakfast items sold in New York.

Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post reported on a serious health recall linked to breakfast food sold across New York.

Breakfast Items Sold At Target, Walmart, New York Supermarkets May Kill

FDA FDA loading...

Frozen waffles sold at Target, Walmart, Hannaford, and other major retailers across the U.S. are being recalled due to possible listeria contamination.

CLICK HERE to find out which products you should avoid.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

Greens Onions Sold In New York Recalled

Canva Canva loading...

Church Brothers Farms is voluntarily recalling 1,271 cases of green onions.

The FDA issued the recall because the onions may be "contaminated with Salmonella."

"Salmonella (is) an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the FDA states.

Sold At Trader Joe's In New York, More Locations

Trader Joe's Opens Its First Store In New York City Getty Images loading...

Below are photos and key information regarding the recall.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The recalled items were shipped to "a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and parts of Canada.

"Church Brothers Farms has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure rapid compliance with the recall," the recall notice states. "This recall is the result of a single product sample collected by Canadian Food Inspection Agency that indicated the presence of Salmonella."

Need A Higher Paying Job? New York Desperately Trying To Fill Thousands Of High-Paying Jobs

The company promptly reported the issue to the FDA. As of this writing, no illness have been reported to date.

Consumer Reports: Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items

Consumer Reports: Cancer Causing Chemicals Found In 40 Popular New York Food Items Consumer Reports claims these popular food items have dangerous levels of phthalates, "forever chemicals." Below are the items tested with over 5,000 total phthalates per serving

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

Keep Reading:

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

Below are all counties in New York State ranked based on cancer rates