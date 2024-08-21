US Government Urging New Yorkers To Update ‘Flawed’ Cellphones

If you own any of these cell phones, the US government recommends updating your phone ASAP.

These phones received a security update with an unexpected vulnerability.

Google Pixel Users Should Update Phone

Samsung Kicks Off a Year of AI-Powered Smartphones

Earlier this summer, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) gave all federal employees 21 days to update their Google Pixel phones.

"Android Pixel contains an unspecified vulnerability in the firmware that allows for privilege escalation.” The term “privilege escalation," the US government told employees, according to Android Headlines.

Federal employees who didn't update were forced to give up their phones.

US-TECH-TELECOMMUNICATION-GOOGLE

The mandate was because of a "vulnerability" in Pixel phones labeled "CVE-2024-32896."

"There are indications that CVE-2024-32896 may be under limited, targeted exploitation," Google states. "For Google devices, security patch levels of 2024-06-05 or later address all issues."

Samsung Galaxy, All Android Users Also Urged To Update Phones

This week, the CISA, told federal employees with Samsung Galaxy devices to update their phones or have them taken away by August 28.

SKOREA-ECONOMY-SAMSUNG

Earlier this summer, it was assumed that the "CVE-2024-32896 vulnerability" only impacted Google Pixel phones. However, it was recently learned it impacts all Android devices.

The "vulnerability" allowed third parties to access your private data.

All Android Users Should Update Phones

Even if you don't work for the federal government, some employers follow federal government guidelines.

Samsung Kicks Off a Year of AI-Powered Smartphones

If none of that applies to you, phone experts say until you install Android's most recent update, your phone is "flawed."

