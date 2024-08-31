Upstate New York Teen Illegally Sold “Aggressive Wild Canada Geese”

A "concerned" Upstate New York farmer" contacted the DEC and said he owned a dozen wild Canada geese he was tricked into buying.

The man said he mistakenly purchased as the wild geese, thinking they were domestic geese.

Wild Geese for Sale – Wayne County

The geese soon became "aggressive to the farmer’s established chicken, duck, and goose flock, injuring some of them," the DEC said in its latest "Police on Patrol" report. The DEC also charged an Upstate New York resident for selling "endangered wildlife." CLICK HERE to find out what was being sold.

Officer Rich responded to the location in Red Creek, Wayne County, and confirmed the geese were wild Canada geese.

DEC: Wild Canada Geese Illegally Sold In Town Of Rose, New York

The resident told the DEC purchased the geese from a farm in the town of Rose. A farm he has purchased animals from in the past.

ECO Rich went to the farm and spoke with one of the owners. A mother said her 19-year-old son sold a few geese a few months ago.

The son later confessed that he spotted a group of baby Canada geese near his private pond and chased them down with a net until he collected 12 of them.

"He then sold them to the hobby farmer advertised as domestic farm geese," the DEC stated.

The seller was charged with illegally taking migratory birds. The wild geese were released on the farm and are reportedly now eating a natural diet instead of commercial feed.

The DEC also recently responded to six separate snake complaints in Upstate New York. Snakes "mating" were found near one home. CLICK HERE to for more.

The latest DEC Police on Patrol report highlighted the seizure of a leopard mount in Upstate New York. The previous report confirmed authorities went "undercover" and found exotic meat illegally for sale inside a specialty meat shop.

