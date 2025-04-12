Upstate New York Supermarket Closing After Nearly 50 Years

An Upstate New York supermarket is closing down after being in business for nearly 50 years.

Residents have just a few more days to shop for their final time at this location.

Tops Friendly Market Closing Store In Onondaga County, New York

Google Google loading...

Tops Friendly Markets confirmed plans to close its store in DeWitt, New York.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

Despite being one of the smallest Tops locations in Upstate New York, the store at 4410 E. Genesee Street next to Moses DeWitt Elementary School has been in business for over 40 years.

“Ongoing challenges at our DeWitt location, despite efforts to reinvigorate the store, made it no longer sustainable to continue its operation," a Tops spokesperson told Syracuse.com.

The location will close for good on April 25.

Tops Opening Up New Store In The Hudson Valley

Grocery Store Ellenville, New York Google Maps/Canva loading...

Hudson Valley residents are getting excited about a new Tops that's going to open very soon.

Tops Friendly Markets confirmed last week the company is going to open up a new store in Ellenville at the former ShopRite location.

The company is spending $2 million to renovate the closed Ellenville ShopRite. Officials say it's a complete renovation from "floor-to-ceiling."

When Will New Tops Open In Ulster County?

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

The planned opening date is below information regarding the store's sale.

Hudson Valley Post reported in 2021 the Ellenville ShopRite sold for around $10 million.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Hudson Valley Supermarket Plaza Sold For Nearly $10 Million

Tops expects to open its newest location in Ulster County by "mid-June 2025."

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Are Gone Forever (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

States sending the most people to New York