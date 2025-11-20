Upstate New York Shopper, Student Found On Most Wanted List

Leaders in New York are shocked that a popular student is actually on a most-wanted list.

Turns out an Upstate New York State was on Oklahoma’s "Ten Most Wanted" list.

SUNY Student Most Wanted In Oklahoma

Moore Police Moore Police loading...

Authorities say that Anthony Michael Lennon is a convicted sex offender in Oklahoma. But he was living under the alias “Justin Phillips” while attending SUNY Canton.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Lennon was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2008 in Oklahoma, but was on supervised release in 2012.

New evidence appeared in 2012, and he faced eight counts of child pornography charges.

Reports say he pleaded guilty to the new charges, but before sentencing,s he allegedly staged a bloody kidnapping to fake his own death.

He's been on the run for 13 years.

Discovered As a SUNY Student

Moore Police Moore Police loading...

He was just arrested after US Marshals tracked him down at a grocery store in Canton, New York. His ID said he was Justin Phillips, but police say his fingerprints gave away his true identity.

Students at educators at SUNY Canton are shocked. His academic advisor says he was a straight-A student who planned to transfer to MIT.

Banned From SUNY Campus

Moore Police Moore Police loading...

SUNY Canton released a statement saying Lennon/Phillips is banned from campus, adding his records didn't indicate a prior identity.

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

Keep Reading: