Upstate New York Stewart’s Shops Customer Is Now A Millionaire
A customer at an Upstate New York Stewart's Shops is a $1 million winner.
On Wednesday, the New York Lottery today announced one second-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Sept. 12 Mega Millions drawing in New York State.
$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold In Capital Region
The winning ticket was sold in Glenmont, New York.
Glenmont is a hamlet in the town of Bethlehem in Albany County, New York. It's bordered to the east by the Hudson River.
The winning numbers for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were 02, 14, 21, 42, 67 with a gold Mega Ball of 18.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The jackpot was $141 million. No one hit won the jackpot, so the jackpot is increasing to $162 million for Friday's drawing.
$1 Million Mega Millions Winning Ticket Sold Glenmont, Albany County, New York
The $1 million winning ticket was sold at the Stewart's Shops located at 33 Frontage Road in Glenmont.
The ticket hit all of the numbers besides the Mega Ball, according to the New York State Lottery.
Read More: 15 College Students Saved From Hudson River In Upstate New York
As of this writing, it's unclear who purchased the winning ticket at the Stewart's Shops. The winner has one year to come forward to claim the $1 million prize.