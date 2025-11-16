Hudson Valley Pizza Just Beat Out Legends From New York City

A pizzeria in the Hudson Valley was named one of the best pizzerias in America.

5 Reasons To Visit, named the "Best Pizza Restaurants in Every U.S. State."

Hudson Valley Home To One Of The Best Pizzerias In America

5 Reasons To Visit says that Sorry Charlie, in Kingston, New York, is one of the best pizzerias in the United States.

The publication says the pizza at the Ulster County eatery is a "must" try for all pizza lovers.

Taste testers describe the pizza at Sorry Charlie as having a "perfectly balanced crust, crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside," with "fresh, high-quality ingredients that burst with flavor," and a blend of cheeses and house-made sauce that "elevates each bite."

5 Reasons To Visit goes out to say this pizza has a "memorable taste that many argue surpasses even the most famous New York pizzerias."

5 Reasons To Visit Also Honors New York City, Brooklyn Pizzerias

5 Reasons To Visit also highlighted Rubirosa on Mulberry Street in New York City and Juliana’s on Old Fulton Street in Brooklyn, New York as must-try pizzerias.

